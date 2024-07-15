Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas submitted her resignation today (Monday) to soon begin her role as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Kallas will replace the Spanish-Catalan politician Josep Borrell who has held the senior position since 2019 and is considered one of the most critical voices towards Israel.

According to a report in Politico, last April, Borrell's criticism of Israel led German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to confront Borrell, with both leaders clarifying to him: "You do not speak on behalf of Germany and Austria regarding Gaza".

Borrell criticized Operation Arnon, the IDF operation that saw the rescue of four Israeli hostages from Gaza last month, calling the rescue a "bloodbath."

Work has already begun in Estonia to form a new government, which is expected to be established in August.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to continue for another term as head of the executive authority of the world's second-strongest economy.

Unlike the parliaments of parliamentary countries, in the European Union, the decision to appoint the ministers of the executive authority is made by the union's leaders and the decision is brought to the European Parliament for approval.

Another senior position is the President of the European Parliament, which is currently held by President Roberta Metsola - but unlike other positions, this post is directly elected by the members of the European Parliament, and Metsola is expected to be re-elected for another term.