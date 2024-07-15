MP David Lammy, the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, visited Yad Vashem today. During his first official visit since the early July general UK elections, Foreign Secretary Lammy toured the Mount of Remembrance accompanied by Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan, UK Ambassador to Israel Amb. Simon Walters and Israeli Ambassador to the UK Amb. Tzipi Hotovely.

The visit featured a guided tour of the "Flashes of Memory: Photography during the Holocaust" exhibition. This powerful exhibition showcases photographs spanning the periods before, during, and immediately after the Holocaust from three distinct perspectives, offering a multifaceted view of this pivotal historical era.

Foreign Secretary Lammy and Chairman Dayan also visited the Book of Names, a poignant memorial honoring the millions of Jews murdered during the Holocaust. This was followed by a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, where Lammy rekindled the eternal flame and laid a commemorative wreath on a slab under which ashes from the extermination camps are buried.

At the end of the visit, the RT Hon David Lammy MP, signed the Yad Vashem Guest Book and read his message aloud.

“It's one of the great honors of my life to visit the Yad Vashem as the UK Foreign Secretary, particularly because in the UK Parliament I represent the historic area of Stamford Hill in North London, one of the historic homes of the Jewish community in London- escaping a series of problems in the 19th century and, of course the Holocaust. We honor all that were murdered and we remember the evils of genocide in that period of history."

Reflecting on the significance of Mr. Lammy's visit, Chairman Dayan stated, "One of the lessons of the Holocaust is the imperative to combat and defeat with all the strength the prevalent calls for the annihilation and elimination of the Jewish state, that we hear lately in the halls of power in Tehran, classrooms in Columbia University and unfortunately also in London."