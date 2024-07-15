Chairman of "The Democrats" Party Yair Golan harshly criticized his partners in the opposition and claimed that they do not do enough to fight the government.

"Netanyahu was a venomous opposition to the Bennett-Lapid government, now that's not happening. The opposition isn't fighting. I ask Benny Gantz, 'What were you doing in this government? I understand a month or two, but what were you doing.' We have to hit the streets, the country is collapsing," Golan stated at the Calcalist conference.

He also outlined a roadmap for the struggle against the government. "Demonstrations on Saturday nights are not enough, we have to have activities the entire week, every day. We need strikes, demonstrations, and civil disobedience, I'm not the one who made this up. I remind this coalition that it won't go well, but we won't drift into political violence."

Golan also called to weaken the Israeli political system. "We need to deal with political strength - we need to limit and decentralize it. For instance to pass basic law on legislation and to ensure that there is a difference between a basic law and a regular law. We need to limit the term of the Prime Minister, more power needs to go to the local authorities and less to Jerusalem."