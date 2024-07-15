Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav predicted on Monday that the residents of his city would have to sit in bomb shelters and parking garages for at least four days in a row if a war with Hezbollah broke out in Lebanon.

In an interview with Radio Tzafon 104.5FM, he stated: "We are doing everything so that the city and its residents will be safe and will know what to do in case missiles, which will be more precise than in 2006, fall.

"We are preparing them for long stays, since according to predictions we will sit in bomb shelters and parking garages for a minimum of four days in a row, and that demands preparation. For instance preparing restrooms, which don't exist today and we instructed their construction where new homes are being built," he emphasized.