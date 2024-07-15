The Knesset's Health Committee has approved guidelines which will allow the purchase of painkillers and other common medications which do not require a prescription at locations other than dedicated pharmacies, Israel Hayom reported.

On Monday, the Committee approved the guidelines, which will expand the list of medications which may be sold without a prescription and by businesses which are not pharmacies.

Under Israel's Pharmacists' Order, the sale of a preparation for medical use is permitted only by a pharmacist and in a pharmacy, although such a preparation may be sold in other locations in accordance with the Health Minister's instructions.

As such, following the Health Committee's approval, painkillers, antacids, creams for the treatment of wounds and herpes, and anti-diarrhea medications will be permitted to be sold at any approved business, even those which are not pharmacies.

In addition, the amount of painkiller which may be sold in a bottle such as ibuprofen or advil will be increased, and paracetamol will be permitted to be sold in bottles of up to 60 milliliters each.