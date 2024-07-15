Civil Administration officers and security forces came early Monday morning to demolish an illegally built gas station in Hizma in the Binyamin region.

Security sources noted that the gas station has been used for cover for acts terror of terror and rock attacks against Israeli vehicles traveling on Route 437 and nearby roads. In addition, the site's very nature presented a security threat, and therefore, the Civil Administration classified it as a top-priority location for enforcement.

The Civil Administration emphasized that "any illegal structure that is used for actions that undermine the stability in Judea and Samaria or present a security threat will be on the top of the list for enforcement."