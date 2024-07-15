The Iranian regime has executed at least 266 prisoners across the country in the first half of 2024, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported this week.

Of the executed prisoners, 72 were Kurdish, 42 were Turkish, 32 were Baloch, 23 were from Afghanistan, 10 were women, and even one child defendant was executed by the Islamic Republic.

According to the report, 10 prisoners were executed for charges of political and religious activities, including espionage for Israel.

Of the 266 prisoners executed in Iran in the past six months, at least 24 were foreign nationals, 23 of whom were Afghans and one Iraqi. Of these 24 prisoners, 9 were sentenced to death on charges of homicide, and 15 were sentenced to death for drug-related charges.

Of the total number of executed prisoners, only 44 were ethnically Persian, the rest were ethnic minorities including Kurds (72 cases, equivalent to 27% of all cases), Azerbaijani-Turks (42 cases, equivalent to 16% of all cases), and Balochs (32 cases, equivalent to 12% of all cases).

The report notes that out of the total 266 executions, only 21 cases, equivalent to 8% of all cases, have been officially announced in Iranian state media and media affiliated with the judiciary. Consequently, 92% of these cases have not been reported to the media.