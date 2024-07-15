Israeli diplomatic sources estimate, based on responses by Hamas and the mediators over the past day, that despite the strike on Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy Rafa'a Salameh, the negotiations for a hostage and ceasefire deal will continue.

Egyptian sources told Lebanese media that the Israeli negotiations team notified the Egyptian team that the IDF will not stop operating in the Gaza Strip as long as there is no deal and attempts to strike Hamas leaders will continue.

According to the report, the Israelis made clear that it is not possible to consider the negotiations as an obstacle to military operations that serve the war's objectives.

On Sunday, a diplomatic source said that the negotiations were continuing as usual and that Mossad Director David Barnea was planning on leaving for Qatar in the coming days.