On July 11th actor, director and film producer, George Clooney was featured in the New York Times seeking a new nominee for President from the Democratic Party. His credentials for an opinion piece in the newspaper that still claims to publish only “All the News That’s Fit to Print” is Clooney’s claim “that I have led some of the biggest fund-raisers in my party’s history” and he continues, “Last month I co-hosted the single largest fund-raiser supporting any Democratic candidate ever, for President Biden’s re-election.”

George Clooney does himself in when he writes, “We don’t anoint leaders or fall sway to a cult personality; we vote for a President.” Everybody’s entitled to their opinion but when did America stoop to the level that actors who live in an alternate universe become the voice of reason and morality? After all, who are the real cult personalities if not actors and actresses themselves. This is sheer hypocrisy. If actors and actresses are the new guiding lights then America is in deep trouble. The more credibility given to them the more dangerous the world becomes.

George Clooney had a number of reasons to want ”his friend” President Joe Biden replaced. For starters he was worried that , “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.” The second reason is that George Clooney misled a lot of people three weeks before at his massive fund-raiser and was trying to save face. A lot of Clooney’s associates were mad that he took their money and President Biden followed with his melt down at the debate against former President Trump. The third reason is that George Clooney had gotten into a major spat with President Biden over the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on May 20th. George Clooney’s wife Amal had a fairly large role in that decision. President Biden is reported to have said to Clooney that what the ICC did was “outrageous”. Clooney in an attempt to defend his wife from well deserved criticism decided to turn the tables on President Biden. The op-ed was his way of getting back at the President. President Biden issued a statement about the ICC ruling on May 23rd. “The United States does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.” George Clooney must have been furious at President Biden over this statement which completely nullified and made irrelevant Amal Clooney’s work. If George Clooney wants to be the Democratic nominee for President some day he better do a much better job of understanding foreign policy. Clooney’s America won’t cut it.