The people of Israel have absolute trust in Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the state. This fact has been tested for almost 20 years in the best survey that exists in a democratic regime: elections. It's not that Netanyahu is perfect, but it seems he is the only Israeli leader currently existing who will succeed in leading Israel to victory and repelling the international pressures of the Democratic administration and the American State Department.

In his autobiographical book, he says that his childhood hero is Churchill, and this is not an unimportant detail. Churchill also stood in an almost impossible situation when Britain took a very hard hit from Hitler's attacks. Churchill endured for some time in order to recruit the United States and establish a "war cabinet" with his rival Halifax. He also traveled to Congress to recruit the American people in a direct speech to the American nation, in which he made it clear to them in an unmediated way that the war was against the world's axis of evil and it was not only Britain's but of the entire free world. In the end, he convinced the American people and Roosevelt, who was so reluctant to join the war. And the end is known.

The public disappointment at the beginning of Churchill's path, who endured the German air attacks and even used the option of checking the signing of a deal to maneuver Hitler, was replaced by eternal admiration. Churchill didn't sign a deal, but recruited America and Russia and destroyed the threat of the mad Hitler who threatened the free world.

He wasn't the leader of the strongest superpower in those days, but the only leader who understood that this wasn't a struggle of Britain against Nazi Germany - but of absolute good against absolute evil.

Amazingly, Netanyahu has almost rolled into the same place where his childhood hero Churchill was at the beginning of the war. He was forced to recruit support from home and establish a "war cabinet" with his rivals, and also to examine the option of a deal with the devil and to endure the air attacks of the mad Nasrallah, Iran's emissary in the axis of evil that threatens the entire free world today.

As 80 years ago, so today, the struggle is not Netanyahu's and not of the people in Israel. They stand at the forefront of the struggle for the entire free world, because this is the role God has destined for them, just like the role fate destined for Churchill to stand at the forefront of the struggle and recruit the free world to destroy Hitler's evil kingdom.

And just like then, today there is a US administration that still doesn't understand who the good guys and who the bad guys are in this story. Biden and the Democratic State Department are a disaster for the entire free world, because instead of strengthening Netanyahu, they are working against him with all their might. They want to stop the war because they analyze the situation in real terms: if at the end of the war we reach a ceasefire between the two peoples, then let's bring that ceasefire now. What they don't understand is the madness of the Muslim world, which acts exactly like Hitler's madness. There is no rationale here, and therefore as long as we don't destroy Iran's capabilities, through Hamas and Hezbollah, they will continue to threaten the free world. If Amos Hochstein, Biden's Middle East mediator, thinks he can calm extreme Islamic madness through economic peace, it's because he simply thinks you can manage a border struggle in the Middle East as if it were a border dispute between New York and New Jersey. In one place you enter with your car into a tunnel in New York and come out in the other state as if it's really the same territorial area, with people with identical beliefs and one language. While in the Middle East, across your border live people whose greatest life project is to come to your home and murder you in cold blood, even if you give them everything they ask for.

This is the reason the public in Israel supports Benjamin Netanyahu. Not only because he is "Mr. Security," but first and foremost because they know that no other Israeli leader will stand like him against international pressures and the pressures of the Biden administration and the State Department of Democratic government officials.

And like in Churchill's time 80 years ago, today the American people must understand that this is not only Netanyahu's war and the people in Israel, but the war of the entire free world.

In conclusion, we need to mention a chilling detail. Churchill wanted to go to war against communism in 1919 and George Lloyd prevented it, claiming that Churchill was warmongering for nothing. This happened again in 1945, when he waged a firm struggle, including the famous speech he gave in Missouri that was named "The Iron Curtain Speech". He was again described as a warmonger and as someone who wants to continue the war for political reasons. But in the end, everyone knew he was right. The "warmonger" was the one who tried to bring peace to the world. Those who supported compromises and agreements brought upon the Russian people 70 years of suffering, tyrannical rule, murder of millions of innocents, and lives of fear for tens of millions more, including persecutions and cruel tortures.

In the end, everyone understood that Churchill was right. One war in 1919 or at least in 1945 would have stopped Stalin's insane totalitarian regime and removed the threat of communist tyranny from the free world.

Does this sound familiar to you? So internalize that there is only one way to remove now the threat of totalitarian Islamic rule on the free world. This is what Netanyahu is trying to promote now, exactly like Churchill 80 years ago. And as Churchill said in his Missouri speech in 1946: "We must never cease to proclaim in fearless tones the great principles of freedom and the rights of man which are the joint inheritance of the English-speaking world [the free world]".

It was true then - and amazingly true today as well.

Berale Crombie is a leading Israeli activist.