US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Sunday, one day after his adversary, former President Donald Trump, was shot in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The President stated that he spoke with Trump and added: "I'm sincerely grateful that he's doing well and recovering. We had a short but good conversation. Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers."

He added: "We also extend our condolences to the family of the victim who was killed. He was a father, he was protecting his family when the bullets were being fired. And he lost his life. G-d love him.

"We are also praying for the full recovery of those who were injured, and we're grateful to the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies who risked their lives literally for our nation."

Biden declared: "As I said last night, there is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. It's not who we are as a nation. It's not America. We can not allow this to happen.

"Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now. We'll debate, and we'll disagree, that's not going to change, but we're not going to lose sight of who we are as Americans."

He shared that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed in the situation room by his Homeland Security team and will continue to be briefed.

He noted that the assassin's motive is not yet known and implored: "I urge you, don't make assumptions about his motive or his affiliations, let the FBI do their job. I've instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift and the investigators will have every resource they need to get this done."