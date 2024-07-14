Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the IAF airbase in Nevatim on Sunday and met with the fighter pilots and support teams that participated in the operation against top Hamas targets in Khan Yunis on Saturday. Base commander Brig. Gen. Yotam Sigler briefed the Minister on the operational activities conducted over the past several days.

“I came here this morning to express my profound appreciation to the IDF and the ISA , more specifically the IAF, the combat troops, the Operations Directorate and the entire general staff. Your operations are accurate and professional, and they impact our freedom of operation moving forward," the Defense Minister told the pilots.

“Your actions are eroding Hamas’ capabilities. They also provide us with the freedom of action necessary to achieve our goals. We have the goal of returning the hostages, and as a result of your operations, including what you did yesterday, we have gained the freedom of action and the flexibility to create the conditions to bring about a significant achievement,” he added.

According to Gallant, “Hamas’ capabilities are eroding every day, they are paying huge prices and their ability to rebuild is very limited. In Rafah, we are hitting command posts, weapon warehouses, communication rooms, and weapon production facilities. Your work is central to ensuring that Hamas is unable to regain military and industrial capabilities.

“The pursuit of Hamas terrorists will continue for years to come – from the most senior ones, to the terrorists in the field. We must remember at any given time – and you were here on October 7th – we need to remember what Hamas did to us. We must eliminate any terrorist who murdered children, raped women and kidnapped the elderly. We must also deter anyone who may attempt to conduct such heinous acts in the future,” he concluded.