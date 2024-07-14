Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Sunday about the strike targeting Hamas militant wing commander Mohammed Deif.

"The elimination of Deif is important like no other," Chikli opened and explained: "Deif is October 7th, he is the brane, he is the head of the militant wing, and eliminating him has tremendous importance to advance a deal with better conditions."

According to him, "Beyond a deal, the most important thing about eliminating Deif, assuming he was indeed eliminated, is the demoralization of Hamas' members. I think this elimination has the potential to lead first of all to victory, but to a deal as well."

Chikli also discussed the attempt to assassinate former US President Donald Trump. "I think that we have a lot to learn from this terrible incident." Turning to Israel he stated: "There is rampant incitement against the Prime Minister and not from the fringes of society, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Guy Tzur) stood and proclaimed: 'Netanyahu's a traitor, an enemy of the state.' (Israeli businessman) Ami Dror comes and says: 'We will erase the memory of Netanyahu.' Others say 'We will wait with a noose.'

"Unfortunately, the Attorney General shuts her eyes and doesn't act," he added.