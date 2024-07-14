The IDF announced on Sunday that based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck a number of terrorists who were operating in the area of UNRWA's Abu Oraiban School School building in Nuseirat.

According to the IDF, the location served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip were directed and carried out.

The IDF emphasized that Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF added.