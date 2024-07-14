Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar, held a military assessment in Rafah on Saturday with Southern Command General, Yaron Finkelman, Division 162 Commander, Itzik Cohen, and senior officials from the IDF and Shin Bet.

During the assessment, the professionals reviewed the achievements and joint operational activities of the Shin Bet and IDF in the Rafah area as well as throughout the Gaza Strip, with an emphasis on joint operations above and below ground.

The discussed operations showed that the Shin Bet activities, which have intensified inside the Gaza Strip and the intelligence received from the coordinators’ activities, create a significant force multiplier in intelligence and joint prevention efforts.

Bar said: “The attack in Khan Yunis is the result of a pinpointed-intelligence plan, which began with the efforts you made here in recent months. This week, about 25 operatives who participated in the October 7th massacre were eliminated. This is one of the goals we set for ourselves and we owe it to the residents of the Gaza surrounding area.”

Finkelman added: 'We are after a significant attack that involved precise intelligence and operational work as well as a powerful strike. There is joint activity here, with unity of action and use of the relative advantages of both security organizations.'