On Sunday the government unanimously approved the law extending the service of regular soldiers in the IDF over the next five years, stipulating that this extension applies also to those who have already started their military service.

The bill was approved despite the objections raised by the State Comptroller and Legal Adviser to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the bill, mandatory service for men would be a permanent 32 months, with the length of service for male military veterans to be adjusted according to their position in the IDF. Even so, the Minister of Defense, with the approval of the Foreign and Security Committee of the Knesset will be permitted to shorten the length of service, provided that it is not less than 28 months.

The bill further states that "those who will be required to serve for a period exceeding 28 months, will receive additional remuneration, from the 29th month of their service, onwards, as an expression of special appreciation for their service.”

On the approval of the bill the State Comptroller said that, "Increasing the burden on the soldiers, without simultaneously taking practical steps to recruit yeshiva students and share the burden, is not constitutional."

Chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, said, after the approval of the proposal: "Extending mandatory service, while significantly increasing remuneration for the soldiers, is a necessity of the challenging reality in which we live. Even so, I expect from the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff, that the same hand that puts the onus of service on soldiers who do so with pride and dedication, will also pass a draft agreement, to ensure that in a few years, we can shorten the service and distribute it more equally. The one who has the courage to send soldiers onto the battlefield, should also have the courage to risk his coalition, for the sake of Israel's security."

MK Matan Kahana, of the National Unity party, said: "It is not possible to place the burden on one part of the population while simultaneously do everything to exempt our haredi brothers from the right and the obligation to serve in the IDF. In order to win the war and face our security challenges, we must have a "people’s army," that is big, strong and smart."