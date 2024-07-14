Chief Rabbi of Uman, Ukraine, Rabbi Yaakov Jan has just released a statement calling for the release of Jewish prisoner Natan Peretz . With Ukraine bordering Moldova where Natan is currently being held, Rabbi Yaakov Jan has been involved in his 6-month saga in prison.

In a handwritten note, the Chief Rabbi writes, "It is impossible to describe the terrible sorrow that he and his family are mired in. It is a terrible Rachmanus!" Personally involved in the story, Rabbi Jan sprinkled the letter with exclamation marks, a testimony to the urgency felt in the area. He uses strong words to describe Natan Peretz's pain and calls for the public to assist, "He is suffering in body and mind with great pain, and immediate assistance is crucial."

Natan has endured 6 months of what his family has called inhumane living conditions in two Moldovan prisons. Prison officers have turned a blind eye as he has been beaten and threatened with death, and was recently transferred to a significantly harsher prison, leaving the family terrified for his life.

The next 2 days will determine whether Natan makes it out alive, with the court deadline and the close of their campaign coming up this Tuesday, July 16th. The family has been forced to pay an astronomical $120,000 fine, plus $65,000 in legal fees. They are dependent on the public to raise the funds needed to bring Natan home, stating, “The costs are miles beyond our league - this fund is our only hope to bring Natan back.”