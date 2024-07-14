Ivanka Trump, the Jewish daughter of former US President Donald Trump, reacted to the attempted assassination of her father at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," the former First Daughter wrote on X on Saturday night. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country."

"I love you Dad, today and always," she added.

Trump was wounded when a sniper shot at him during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was struck in the ear and taken to the hospital, where he was discharged on Saturday night.

At least two bystanders were shot during the attempted assassination. One victim was killed.

The would-be-assassin. who was identified as was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service snipers.

The FBI stated that it has yet to determine the motive for the attempted assassination.