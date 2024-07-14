Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

As Tony Blair put it, “what do you leave behind?”. Demographics, stupid.

Everyone knows this, but the fool who only wants to see his own finger believes he is entitled to dispute what is obvious and to accuse the wise man who points to the moon of “racism”.

Before the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, football champion Thierry Henry (father of Guadeloupe, mother of Martinique, not a white supremacist) shocked public opinion by saying that “Be careful, the stadium is in Saint-Denis, not in Paris,” only to add: ““It's near Paris but trust me you don't want to be in Saint-Denis. It's not the same as Paris, trust me.”

Until recently, half of the population of Saint-Denis was Breton, due to a relocation coming from the French region which has its center in Rennes. Today the Bretons are only 11 percent of the population of Saint-Denis and “in danger of extinction” for demographic reasons, while Saint-Denis has become non-European. “There are 135 different nationalities in Seine-Saint-Denis,” socialist Interior Minister Jean-Pierre Chevènement observed with black humor, “but one of them is practically extinct.”

Even the Archbishop of Strasbourg Luc Ravel, appointed by Pope Francis, declared that "the Muslim faithful are well aware of the fact that their fertility is such that today they call it... 'Grand Remplacement'. They say in a very calm and positive way: 'One day all this will be ours'."

Here then are the new data on Muslim births throughout France: in Paris, 25 percent (as in the Côte d'Azur); in the Ile de France, 35 percent, with departments such as Seine-Saint-Denis where 6 out of 10 newborns are Muslim.

With 10 percent of a population responsible for 23 percent of total births, a dynamic of rapid ethnic, cultural, social and religious replacement is underway.

Yasser Arafat said that the "womb of the Palestinian woman" is "the most powerful weapon against Zionism". It was the eighties and nineties, when the birth rate Israel was like that of European countries. They were, like the French today, doomed. Then the Israelis, religious and secular, did what the Arabs did not expect: they had children, in even greater numbers than the Muslims. And so Arafat's followers have had, for the moment, to find cruder and more powerful weapons than demography. As of October 7th we know which ones they chose.

But let's go back to France.

If Emmanuel Macron has no children, the socialist Raphaël Glucksmann has one like the Insoumise Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who however has politically adopted millions of them in the suburbs. It is still called the "Popular Front".

“What do German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his predecessor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and former British Prime Minister Theresa May have in common?” Bret Stephens wrote a few days ago in the New York Times. “They have no children. This is personal business, but it is the symbol of a continent where in 2022 just under 3.9 million Europeans were born and 5.15 million died. Europe faces an additional challenge: a relatively high Muslim birth rate, coupled with the prospect of long-term Muslim migration. According to a 'medium migration' scenario estimated by Pew, by 2050 Great Britain will be almost 17 percent Muslim, France 17.4 percent and Sweden 20.5 percent."

As a liberal convert to Islam states in Michel Houellebecq's “Submission”, “liberal individualism triumphed when it was content to dissolve intermediate structures such as countries, corporations and castes, but now that it has reached the definitive structure, the family – and therefore the demographics – has signed his own death warrant. Logically, the time of Islam has come."

Muslim women in France have a fertility rate of 2.73 children, double that of native French women, reveals a study published in Causeur. The contrast is even more marked if we consider the 3.6 children for Algerian women, 3.5 children for Tunisian women, 3.4 children for Moroccan women and 3.1 children for Turkish women, figures far higher than the fertility in their countries from.

And after 50 years of suicidal policy, only a radical and immediate brake on external immigration could save France from this rendezvous with destiny. Emmanuel, Jean-Luc, Raphael and the others will one day be able to write in their memoirs: "We knew, but we were too afraid to admit it."

Birth rates among Muslims in Europe may decline, just as rates among Catholics have fallen in Italy, Spain, Ireland, France and Germany. But the demographic data, as Mark Steyn explained, is the “last man standing”. It is no consolation that the Islamic birth rate will collapse in 2050 if yours has been nose-diving since 1970. The last people around with children will determine the kind of society we live in.