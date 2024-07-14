Elon Musk tweeted his admiration for Donald Trump following the recent assassination attempt.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote.

“Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt,” he added in another tweet. Roosevelt was shot shortly before a speech, with the bullet passing through his eyeglass case and a fifty-page copy of the speech to strike him in the chest. He spoke for 50 minutes before accepting medical attention.

Trump was rushed away from a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night after several shots were heard and he fell to the ground bleeding from the head. It was later clarified that he had been hit in the ear and suffered no serious injuries. The assassin, as well as another person present, were killed at the scene, and two other people present were wounded.