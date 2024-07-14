The FBI stated that the motive of the shooter whoattempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump on Saturday is still unknown.

The former President was attending a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when shots rang out. Trump was shot in the ear and taken to the hospital.

A bystander at the rally was also shot in the head and died.

The shooter has been identified as a 20-year-old man who was located on the roof of a manufacturing plant about 130 yards from Trump's location, the New York Post reported. The attempted assassin was killed by Secret Service members, and an AR-style rifle was recovered from the scene.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he “felt the bullet ripping through [his] skin,” and that it “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he added. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

Trump was released from the hospital on Saturday night and is still expected to attend the Republican National Convention later this week.

RNC chair Michael Whatley, co-chair Lara Trump, and Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a joint statement, “President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."