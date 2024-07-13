One of the most pervasive and insidious antisemitic myths in recent history is that of Jews as colonizers. The canard goes that Jews are a European force intent on stealing (non-existent) "Palestine" from the indigenous natives, usually at the behest of a larger imperial power, for reasons vague yet sinister. This libel has been one of the main talking points of Israel’s enemies. Since the war began, it’s been an almost constant accusation against the Jewish state. Most Jews are quick to argue that there is not even a hint of truth to the accusation.

Yet, the medieval rabbi and philosopher Moshe ben Maimon, commonly known by the Hebrew acronym Rambam writes that “one should accept the truth from whatever source it proceeds.” And while it might be difficult to hear, the fact is, Israel’s enemies are correct. Jews are colonizing the State of Israel.

But they are wrong about one thing. It’s not the Jews living in Eretz Israel that are colonizing it, it’s the Jews living outside of it.

Let it be first understood that colonialism takes many forms. Most, including anti-Israel protesters, assume it refers simply to occupying land. But historically, most colonial enterprises did not take this form. Europe's move towards territorial imperialism primarily aimed at boosting economic prosperity through the extraction of resources from colonies.

Under this model, the countries under control became what is known as “resource colonies.” They existed solely to supply the needs of those outside themselves. For far too long, this has been how the world’s Jews have viewed Israel, as a spiritual resource colony. It’s there to supply the religious needs of the Jews who live in the exile. Any connection with the land is usually in relation to what they are looking to take away.

There might be a family trip for a bar or bat mitzvah, sure to include a photo shoot at the Kotel and an obligatory camel ride. Plenty of Judaica is bought and brought back to proudly display as evidence. After high school, bright-eyed young adults are sent for the requisite year in yeshivah or seminary. It’s hoped that this will imbue them with enough spirituality when they return to get back to the business of college and finding work. What’s considered to be their “real life.” (Let us give credit where credit is due - many of them return to live in Israel and a significant group do army service).

For the vast majority of Jews in the diaspora this is the extent of their relationship with Israel. It’s something to take a dose of when needed, like a spiritual aspirin. Otherwise, it exists outside of one’s normal life and worldview. They might be excited when a famous Rabbi comes to visit from the Holy Land, or delighted to find Bamba at their local supermarket, but Israel never factors into their daily lives. The fact that might have any bond towards Israel, let alone an obligation, is all but absent from the equation.

It’s as though Israel and the rest of the world are in an unhealthy relationship, one where one partner gives and gives and the other takes and takes. Like an uncaring spouse, world Jewry seems focused on what Israel can do to fulfill their needs. As their religious needs develop, what they desire might change, but always the question is “what can you offer me now?”. A one-sided relationship based on exploitation rather than love is not a healthy dynamic for either side.

October 7th saw countless tragedies hit Israel. One of the smaller and less noted ones was the mass exodus that came on October 8th. Countless parents around the world frantically brought back their children from their places of learning. While Israelis were struggling against the worst existential threat it had ever faced, these parents made sure that their own children would not have to be a part of it. The trials to be faced were problems for their brothers and sisters to deal with. They were safely exempt thanks to the magical pass that was a foreign passport.

Few of these parents considered that the perfect place for their children to be was alongside their fellow Jews. That their children had something important to contribute to the challenges ahead. Instead, once things got bad, once they could no longer take what they needed, they left. And Israel could fend for itself.

Since then, many are leaving and not enough are coming. The IDF has desperately voiced the need for more soldiers. A disappointingly small number of Jews around the world have answered the call. The good news is that aliyah numbers have surged since October 7th. In the months since, Israel has received 12,745 new citizens, with the number of new olim arriving each month having quadrupled after October 2023. It's impressive, but the number makes up only a minuscule percentage of the Jews living in the diaspora.

Many diaspora Jews will argue that they can’t leave because they’re needed. That by staying they are actually fighting on Israel’s behalf in their home countries. They proudly point to the conversations they’ve had with gentile coworkers, the fundraising events they’ve been a part of, and the rallies they’ve attended as proof that they are playing a vital role in Israel’s future.

Given the recent increase in antisemitism around the world, it’s safe to say that it’s not working. Hearts and minds are not being won over coffee break debates and blue and white bumper stickers. It’s possible, however, that what would make a strong impact on world opinion is to see Jews taking pride in being connected to Israel, their homeland.

What this pride means varies. Aliyah or course is the best option. Many argue that it’s “not the right time” for them to make aliyah. If now isn’t the right time, then I can’t imagine when that time would be.

There are those who have legitimate reasons why they can’t come yet. But if one is not actually working to overcome those obstacles, to not trying every moment to find a way to make it work, then the excuses ring hollow.

And those that do have a reason to stay are not exempt from the fight. The Torah teaches that in a war, even though who did not actively fight were required to serve as support for those who did. They were expected to be just as committed and just as involved as those who were facing the enemy. How many in the diaspora can honestly say that they are just as involved in the daily challenges as their family in Israel?

It's time for the Jewish world’s relationship with Israel to change. The old system of exporting holiness like just another commodity must come to an end. Instead of seeing as Israel as spiritual resource colony, the world’s Jews must shift to thinking of it as what it really is, their home and their destiny.

Not only is it an unhealthy relationship, it’s an ultimately unfulfilling one. Whatever one can take from Israel is only a minute fraction of what one can experience by actually living here and being a part of the great national desist. Here, as in all things, true happiness is found not in taking, but it giving.

John F. Kennedy summarized it best in his inaugural address when he said “Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country.” The first step perhaps is for the Jews of the world to see that Israel is indeed their country.

Ilan Goodman is a museum collections professional and exhibition curator. He also serves as a rabbi and educator. He made Aliyah to Israel in 2011 and lives with his wife and children in Beit Shemesh.