The Saudi Al-Hadath network reported Saturday afternoon that Hamas is investigating a "major internal breach" that was behind the attack on Mohammed Deif.

The collaborators are believed to be people who tracked Hamas leaders and knew exactly where they were. Al-Hadath also reported that Israel arrested "second- and third-tier" Hamas leaders and obtained information from them. "Israel obtained information from people it interrogated about the movements of Hamas leaders between Rafah and Gaza," the Saudi report said.

The security establishment expressed cautious optimism Saturday afternoon that Deif and Rafaa Salama were indeed eliminated, and they estimate that Hamas will try to obscure the answer to whether Deif survived the assassination attempt.

Fatah, the movement of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the attack and stated: "The bloody massacre carried out by the occupation army against the displaced in the Muwassi area west of Khan Yunis demonstrates the extent of the criminal tendency of the occupation regime, which imposes sanctions on the Palestinian people to implement displacement and expulsion projects. It carried out bloody massacres against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, as part of the systematic extermination war it has been waging in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since October 7th."