Two IDF soldiers were injured Saturday evening after a barrage of missiles was fired towards northern Israel.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel at 19:15, approximately 15 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of them."

"As a result of falling shrapnel from the interceptors, an IDF soldier was severely injured, another soldier was moderately injured and two soldiers were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

"Shortly afterward, additional sirens were sounded in the area and eight launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into the area of Kiryat Shmona."

The IDF added, "A short while ago, the IAF struck a Hezbollah field commander who was operating in the area of Tebnit in southern Lebanon."