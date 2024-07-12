'Palestine,' an official publication of Hamas, published selected excerpts from Maariv's interview with MK Avigdor Liberman.

Hamas' newspaper chose to highlight the main message in the headline, stating 'Liberman predicts Israel will cease to exist in 2026,' and included additional quotes from Liberman claiming Israel is facing the most severe existential threats since its founding.

''If this Knesset with the current coalition holds out until 2026, there will no longer be a State of Israel.''

It was also noted that Avigdor Liberman said that ''The Prime Minister has led Israel to ruin and does not know how to manage anything related to the state.''

The report stated that Liberman emphasized Israel will cease to exist if the current Knesset and coalition hold out until 2026, harshly criticized the management of the war in the Gaza Strip, and attacked the government's failure to prevent the October 7th attack.

Liberman was also quoted as claiming that Netanyahu is now solely striving to ensure his prolonged stay in power.