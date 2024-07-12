Rabbi Chaim Moshe Katz of the "Rachem" community in Bnei Brak was moved by a post from Fauda star and singer Idan Amedi, and shared on his show Kol Berama Radio's "Lechaim Lechaim" why that was.

"I want to address a topic that really moved me this week," Rabbi Katz began, explaining that he was moved by the words of "the singer and creator Idan Amedi, a secular Jew with a lot of faith, who was in a difficult situation for a long time after being injured in battles in Gaza."

"This week he shared with his fans the feelings he experiences in the rehabilitation ward," the rabbi continued, saying that Amedi mentioned in a post he made that he learned firsthand to feel that nothing in the routine of life is taken for granted, "each action in our lives is a whole world unto itself."

"Such things," said Rabbi Katz, "that a person says in the rehabilitation ward, take on such special significance - seemingly simple things, but it is so compelling for us."

Rabbi Katz wanted to convey a message from these words to the listeners: "Specifically a Jew who was at death's door and fought for his life and comes and says this moving phrase, that every action is a whole world unto itself - this should really pierce through to each of us, how I look at life, how I appreciate life."

He added that the message is that "each of us needs to make it a point to express gratitude in everyday life, to praise the living God for each breath, to have a song and praise for the eternal one ready on our lips."

"That same singer Idan Amedi who speaks like this - we need to appreciate every action in our lives, we need to feel it, sense it, and then we will be deserving of the great light of faith and confidence in the Creator of the world," Rabbi Katz added.