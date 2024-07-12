Activists from the Fighting for Every Dunam Forum who arrived Friday morning at sunrise to pray the morning prayers at Joshua's Altar on Mount Ebal discovered that Palestinian Authority Arabs have once again damaged or removed several layers of stones from the altar.

The activists reported that many sheep droppings were found at the site, indicating regular grazing in the historical area, which may suggest a direct connection between the Arab shepherds and the destruction of the altar. According to them, the destruction was carried out in two different places on the altar and some of its ancient stones were not only toppled to the ground but also broken into pieces.

This recent damage to the altar joins a series of attacks and terror incidents carried out by Arabs from the area against the site and Jewish visitors. Just last month, a powerful explosive device was found hidden among the altar stones, which terrorists intended to detonate remotely, in addition to the burning of tires on the altar stones, graffiti spraying, and other destruction.

About two months ago, Knesset member Tzvi Succot announced that the IDF would install a camera to regularly monitor the site and prevent damage to the altar. However, on Friday morning, as mentioned, activists discovered that the altar had been damaged again regardless.

"No matter how much we ignore the only real solution and try to find bypasses, reality will repeatedly slap us in the face," the Forum said in a statement Friday morning.

"For many years we have been warning that only a permanent Jewish presence in the form of a farm or settlement will ensure Israeli control of the place and prevent damage to the site, but the security establishment refuses to internalize this and unfortunately acts in the exact opposite direction in the form of attempts to restrict visitors to the site with closed military area orders and checkpoints.

"Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority continuously works to take over the entire region to make it a purely Arab area. It's time to wake up and prevent the occupation of this strategic ridge. We call on the Israeli government and the new commander Major-General Avi Bluth to order the establishment of a Jewish settlement on Mount Ebal today, which is the only thing that can bring a real victory in the campaign," the Forum added.