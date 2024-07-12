Former US President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden in a post online on Thursday night, after Biden accidentally said his vice president was Trump in his press conference in Washington.

Biden had been asked during his press conference whether Vice President Kamala Harris could beat Trump in a general election and replied, "Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I thought she was not qualified to be president, so let's start there.”

Trump later mocked Biden’s gaffe in a post on his Truth Social site.

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president,” Trump posted.

“Great job, Joe!” he added.

Biden responded to Trump in a post on social media platform X, writing, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

The gaffe was Biden’s second of the day, and came shortly after the President mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” when introducing him at the NATO summit.