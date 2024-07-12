This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast ponders the paradox of the Torah portion of Chukat, featuring the proverbial "para aduma," the Red Heifer, Torah's greatest mystery.

Moses was the only person who understood its secret...yet this very same Torah portion records Moses' greatest blunder, his striking of the rock to bring forth water....a mistake that cost him the privilege of entering into the Land.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share fascinating insights of Torah wisdom, showing that it's all about connection vs. disconnect, and stagnation vs. spiritual growth.