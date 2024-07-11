Sergeant First Class Valery Chaponov
Sergeant First Class Valery ChaponovCourtesy of the family

The municipality of Netanya announced the death of Sergeant First Class Valery Chaponov on Thursday evening, after he was fatally injured by a UAV attack in Kibbutz Kabri in the north.

Chapnov was fatally wounded during a heavy barrage fired at the area and was rushed to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

He will be laid to rest on Friday at 1:00 PM in the military cemetery in Netanya.

The Municipality stated that the funeral procession will begin at 11:00 a.m. from the family home at 7 Ha’agamim Blvd. in Netanya and asked the public to come en masse and pay their last respects.