The municipality of Netanya announced the death of Sergeant First Class Valery Chaponov on Thursday evening, after he was fatally injured by a UAV attack in Kibbutz Kabri in the north.

Chapnov was fatally wounded during a heavy barrage fired at the area and was rushed to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

He will be laid to rest on Friday at 1:00 PM in the military cemetery in Netanya.

The Municipality stated that the funeral procession will begin at 11:00 a.m. from the family home at 7 Ha’agamim Blvd. in Netanya and asked the public to come en masse and pay their last respects.