Vandals broke into a synagogue in the Russian city of Obninsk on Wednesday and caused a fire in the synagogue's electrical room.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia stated that the vandalism was deliberate and that the vandals attempted to break the synagogue's windows and to break down the synagogue's main door.

No one was injured. The damage to the synagogue has been repaired.

The Interior Ministry has opened an investigation into the incident.