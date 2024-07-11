Foreign Ministers from the G7 condemned Israeli Foreign Minister Bezalel Smortich's announcement that five outposts in Judea and Samaria would be legalized and other Jewish communities would be expanded.

"The Government of Israel’s settlement program is inconsistent with international law, and counterproductive to the cause of peace. We urge the Government of Israel to reverse this decision," the G7 Foreign Ministers stated.

On June 28, the Israeli government approved a series of measures promoted by Minister Bezalel Smotrich to strengthen the communities in Judea and Samaria and impose sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA) following the measures it promotes against Israel in the courts in The Hague, including arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Cabinet approved a package of measures that includes the cancellation of permits and various benefits for senior PA officials, restricting the movement of PA senior officials and preventing them from leaving the country, enforcing their incitement offenses, expelling senior officials, withdrawing enforcement powers from the PA in the Judean Desert and enforcement actions against rampant construction in the area, enforcement in Area B against damage to heritage sites and environmental hazards, and more.

In addition, the members of the Cabinet approved the regulation of five localities in the young settlement: Evyatar in Samaria, Sde Ephraim in Binyamin, Givat Assaf in Binyamin, Heletz in Gush Etzion and Adorayin on Mount Hebron.

On the subject of construction in Judea and Samaria, the publication of tenders for construction and the convening of the Supreme Planning Council to approve plans for thousands of housing units were approved.