US Administrator of the Agency for International Development Samantha Power arrived in Israel today. USAID stated that the visit is being conducted "as part of ongoing efforts to get urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian Arab civilians throughout Gaza."

During her trip, the Administrator will hold meetings with UN and NGO partners to discuss the security concerns affecting humanitarian aid workers and aid distribution, amid increasing lawlessness and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Administrator Power will also meet with Israeli officials to discuss continued efforts to increase the flow of assistance across Gaza, including needed improvements to communication and coordination systems to protect humanitarian workers.