Matan Baranes, the son of Noa and Nir Baranes who were killed by a rocket in a barrage fired by Hezbollah on Tuesday, spoke with his parents shortly before the tragedy.

At 4:54p.m., Nir wrote to his son: "My beautiful, how are you doing, king?" Ten minutes later, Matan replied: "Great."

About half an hour later, Nir sent the last message before the tragedy where he recorded a message to his son: "Great my dear, so much fun, well done. We bought you some things for the apartment. When you return, God willing, come and take them from mom."

A short time later, the barrage from Hezbollah towards the Golan started, in which the Baranes couple were killed. with Nir's WhatsApp status remaining "last seen on Tuesday at 18:21."

On Wednesday, Matan bid farewell to his parents in a post he published: "Thank you, mom and dad, for the best life ever. You taught me so many things that today make me strong. I know you are proud of me up there, and I am sure you are sitting and saying wow, what a family we have. I wanted to say sorry if I hurt you, you are the air I breathe. You were pure people in mind and body, good people who always helped everyone, funny people who made every minute with them full of joy and laughter. I miss our private jokes, I will always remember that Baranes is a brand. In one word - thank you."

Before his parents' funeral in Netanya, Matan stood and made a statement to the media, "I want to say that we are not alone, and despite many calling us orphans, we are really not. We have family and friends of my parents who are surrounding us. I want to tell my parents that they are amazing, amazing, amazing, and I will never forget that.''

"They gave me everything and gave me the best life I could have had. They now gave me the responsibility to take care of my siblings, and I think they gave me this honor and taught me. That's it. I am ready to accept this decision upon myself. I have people with me who will always help me. Thanks for all the care we have received, it is really heartwarming. Thank you very much."