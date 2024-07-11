A Flydubai flight on Wednesday night made an unexpected landing in a country hostile to Israel - with Israelis on board, Israel Hayom reported.

The plane landed in Karachi, Pakistan, for reasons which are not yet know, but which seem to be due to some sort of emergency. It remained in Pakistan for nearly two hours, before taking off for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

At the time of the Israel Hayom report, the plane was flying over India.

Pakistan is considered a high-risk country, and it is absolutely forbidden to land within its borders. The country is in a high-risk hostility category along with Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and other countries to which Israelis are forbidden to travel, even for connecting flights during which they do not leave airport grounds.

In its travel warning, Israel's Foreign Ministry notes that, "Given the presence and intense activity of terrorist and radical Islamist groups throughout Pakistan, combined with the hostility of the Pakistani public towards Israel, there is a concrete risk to the safety of Israelis visiting/staying in this country."