Just bear with me a bit before you write snarky comments that it never will happen. I know it never will happen. But that’s not the point here. Okay.

Imagine you wake up to news reports on Israeli television and in the online and print newspapers that on Saturday night 100,000 or 200,000 Gazan Arabs (there are no “Palestinians”) rallied, rioted a bit, blocked traffic, and fought with Arab (there are no “Palestinians”) police. Throughout their melee, these were the slogans:

1. Give back the Accursed Hostages!

2. Hamas Must Go Now!

3. Yayha Sinwar, Crime Minister

4. Sinwar to Death! We will blot out his name and turn his house into a field!

5. Death to Sinwar, Meshall, Deif, and Abbas (All Abbases)!

6. Peace with the Zionists at All Costs.

7. Let Them Have 'West Bank' and Leave Us Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and Rafiach.

Then more riots and demonstrations week after week at Hamas tunnels where Hamas leaders hide.

Then demonstrations at whatever Gaza "hospitals" still stand.

Then attacks on UNRWA buildings in Gaza.

All with red, green, and black flags for Arab Gaza and Arab Judea and Samaria. (There is no Palestine.)

Then even more and angrier and even larger mass demonstrations with major Gazan celebrities in the centers of Gaza City and Khan Yunis. The leaders: Yahir Najid. Ehab Barakat. Shakira Bresslafa. Yajir Ghulam. Gildun Halaby. All the superstars of Gaza. And the demands even stronger:

1. Salaam at All Costs!

2. Sababa Now!

3. Return the Hostages for Sababa!

4. Itbach al Hamas!

5. Leave the Accursed Zionists Alone!

6. You Are Our Misfortune, Hamas

7. From the River to the Sea, Let’s Drown Hamas in Both!

8. We Don’t Want Piers; We Want Peace.

9. We Aren’t Hungry for Food; We Are Hungry for Peace

10. UNRWA and Biden: Keep Your Pork Salami. We Want Halal Salaam.

Can you imagine the impact on the mindset of the average Israeli? Not Israel’s treasonous left, but the relatively sensible “uncertain” Israeli. The impact would be:

1. We are winning. They are getting desperate.

2. The nine months of bombing is breaking them and destroying them.

3. They know they are losing. and they can’t take it anymore.

4. We are precisely on the right course, and they will utterly break soon.

5. We have them where we want them, and we dare not let up for a moment now because they are starting to wave white flags.

6. Intensify the bombing and ground attacks now, and crush them.

Okay? That’s what we would think and say if they were doing that.

So what do you expect them to think and say when our treasonous Left does just that?

