This week, the IDF and ISA eliminated the terrorist Hassan Abu Kuik, Head of Operational Security in Hamas' Internal Security Forces in the Gaza Central Camps. Hassan was a military operative, active in Hamas' Emergency Bureau, and led numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel.

In addition, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Naser Mehanna, a team commander in Hamas' military intelligence.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activity against terrorist operatives embedded in UNRWA's Headquarters in central Gaza. Over the past day, the troops located large quantities of weapons in the area of the headquarters, including explosive drones, grenades, explosive devices, snipers, mortar shells, rockets, and RPGs.

In parallel, the troops directed an aerial strike on a combat compound in the area used by terrorists as a base to fire at IDF troops.

Moreover, IDF troops are continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, in cooperation with the IAF, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists.

The troops also dismantled several terror infrastructure sites rigged with explosives, as well as tunnel shafts in the area. During targeted raids in the area of Tel al-Sultan, the troops located terror tunnel shafts, RPGs, and additional weaponry.