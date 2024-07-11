Take a long, hard look at the article linked here.

This is so aggravating and the reaction so horribly ineffective on the West's part.



A few months ago, after Iran launched a few hundred ballistic, cruise, and other missiles and drones against Israeli population centers, a unique situation presented itself.



Thanks to Israel’s investment in effective defense measures and some support from America, Iran’s intention to cause massive death and destruction was foiled.



At that moment in time, at least the more reasonable members of the world family of nations showed some empathy for Israel’s vulnerability—a nation which virtually requires a magnifying glass to find on a world globe, and which the Islamic Republic declares to be a “one bomb country.” Guess why?



But Israeli military and civilian leaders were forced by shortsighted American policy to blow this opportunity to “take care of business” big time. How? Israel needs US weapons and the Biden Administration does not hesitate at using that as a means of control.



So - Instead of the West getting its act together and doing unto Iran in defensive retaliation exponentially, taking out its major military facilities, nuclear sites, etc., Israel settled for pinprick retaliation which the would-be Atomic Ayatollahs merely laughed at. The article in the link here is just one result of such meek decisions forced on Israel.

Why were Iraq and Syria’s nuclear facilities targeted, but not the main source of not only Israel’s, but much of the rest of the world’s headaches—Iran? Against Iraq and Syria, Israel could go it alone because their distance from Israel is so short. For Iran, it needs the West's cooperation.



There, of course, is also the not small detail that Israel is the only nation which Iran and its tentacle proxies aim to totally eliminate. So who cares.



The recent massive Hezbollah attack on Israel’s military bases in the north is another instance of the price Israel will continue to pay for not delivering something at least somewhat akin to a devastating knockout punch in the aftermath of that massive attack Iran launched a while back.



And why, I repeat, did this most probably happen?



Think no further than Israel bowing to the Biden administration’s pressure not to “escalate.” See below:



“Saturday’s attack on Israel has laid bare the failure of the administration's strategy of pressure on allies and meekness toward Iran.”



It occurred in the wake of the atrocities of Simchat Torah, October 7th, 2023, and the coordination of subsequent attacks on Israel by Iran’s assorted Sunni and Shi’a Arab militias.



When existential circumstances are involved, no nation’s leaders should be expected to cave in to someone else’s interests.



What would America have done after another nation launched such a massive attack, one which also aided and abetted proxy groups which committed unspeakable atrocities on its own citizens?



We don’t have to guess.



We mercilessly went after the bastards after 9/11/2001.



And what happened to hundreds of thousands of innocent Japanese and German civilians because of the actions of their leaders in WWII ?



Regarding 9/11, far more innocent Arab and other Muslim civilians died because of America’s massive retaliation than in Gaza.



And President Biden freed up billions of dollars in oil revenues which President Trump kept out of Iran’s hands.



Guess where much of that money wound up?



Hezbollah’s deadly accurate missile and other attacks on Israel are costlier each day.



A few months from now America will be voting again. Hopefully American Jews will finally wise up this time around. Read what President Trump did last time here.





And read this prescient message for American Jews for November 2024.





