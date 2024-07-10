Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's militant wing the al-Quds Brigades, claims that Israel is continuing the war since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fears losing power.

"The Israeli enemy evades and maneuvers. We see that Netanyahu and with him, the crazies in his government are out of touch with reality, they do not apply any aspect of diplomacy and aren't interested in anything other than continuing the war. It will ensure their future in power, prevent them from standing trial, as well as their fears of the government falling and new elections," Abu Hamza told Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen.

According to him, "these corrupt people do not care about the army or the people, because they look down on people below them. Power is all they care about. They will not accept any agreement that brings them closer to these fears."

Regarding coordination between his terror organization and Hamas, Abu Hamza stated: “The military operations in the Gaza Strip have their own complex and special nature, and it is difficult to coordinate openly between the factions at the central level of leadership.”

With this, he noted: "Coordination between factions in some military operations remains based on field needs, and according to the geographical nature to which the fighters resort in their defense against enemy advances."

He added, "The relationship between the factions, especially in the al-Quds and al-Qassam Brigades, is strong, as well as between the other factions, according to what each operation requires."