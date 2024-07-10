Yesterday, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, held a situational assessment in the central Gaza Strip with the Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Barak Hiram, the Commanding Officer of the 3rd Brigade, COL Gil Werner and other commanders.

Chief of Staff Halevi told the soldiers of the 99th Division,"We apply military pressure in various ways. What we are doing in Rafah is different from what you are doing here, and what you are doing here is different from what is happening right now in Shejaiya or in the mission along the corridor or in the security area along the border."

He asked, "What is the common denominator between the different places? The common denominator is determination, the common denominator is a very high-quality way of doing these things and in the end, we go on the missions to destroy as much [terrorist] infrastructure as possible, to eliminate as many Hamas operatives as possible, to eliminate as many commanders as possible."

"In the end, it reduces Hamas' capabilities, allows us to advance with the achievements, allows us to carry out a very important mission: pressure - we will continue operating to bring home the hostages. Therefore all these things, explain to people, there is no stagnation or standing still here, you are achieving very important accomplishments every day. We are planning ahead a long graph that looks for opportunities both on senior officials, on infrastructure and on operatives and we do this with all kinds of methods," Halevi concluded.