Ice Cream Car in Gaza?

In recent days, an ice cream car has been driving around IDF bases and training areas, treating soldiers with ice creams and popsicles during the sweltering heat of 40 degrees that is intensifying day by day. An initiative by an IDF combatant in Gaza managed to cool and refresh our soldiers fighting these days.

Behind this project, alongside Gaza soldier and chairman of ‘Nechama V'Hatzala' are the Safra family from Brazil, which, thanks to them, this project and many others to support IDF soldiers have successfully come to fruition.

'Nechama V'Hatzala', which has been assisting IDF soldiers since October 7, providing various forms of support and equipment non-stop, have announced today an original, refreshing, and unique project: launching an ice cream car that already travels between IDF bases and training areas in southern and northern Israel, pampering soldiers with free ice creams and popsicles.

Moshiko Moskowitz, chairman of 'Nechama V'Hatzala' in Israel, who has been volunteering in Gaza since the beginning of the war, decided to do something extraordinary and leverage all his connections to treat as many soldiers as possible to ice creams and popsicles.

Moskowitz stated: 'As someone serving in the reserves these days and experiencing the unbearable heat of the hot summer days, I know how important this is to refresh our soldiers in all sectors.'"