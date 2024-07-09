IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure from which projectiles were launched towards Golan IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IAF on Tuesday evening struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Qabrikha from which the projectiles were launched toward the area of the Golan Heights earlier in the day, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

In addition, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, the statement said.

A man and woman were killed in Tuesday evening’s rocket barrage fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the Golan Heights.

The couple were in a vehicle that burst into flames upon being struck by a rocket and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The IDF stated that about 40 rockets were fired in the barrage on the Golan Heights.

The Hezbollah rocket barrage followed the elimination of Yasir Nimr Qaranbash , the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Qaranbash was responsible for arms transfers to Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli strike on his car while traveling the Damascus-Beirut Highway near the Syrian capital.

"The target of the attack was responsible for transferring manpower and arms from Syria to Hezbollah," officials told Al-Hadath.

Qaranbash was reportedly killed in an Israeli Air Force drone strike. Another individual who was killed in the strike has yet to be identified.