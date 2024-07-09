תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות בנור א-שמס דובר צה"ל

IDF and Border Police forces, following IDF and ISA intelligence, carried out an extensive engineering operation in the Nur Shams "Refugee" Camp east of Tulkarm and destroyed dozens of explosives that were buried under the roads by terrorists in an attempt to harm Israeli forces while threatening the local residents.

In addition, during the operation, the forces destroyed two operational command centers that were used by local terror groups, arrested wanted suspects, and destroyed a vehicle that contained several explosive devices.

Overnight, IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces operated across Judea and Samaria to arrest 15 wanted suspects and seize weapons.

Since the war began security forces arrested 4,150 wanted terrorists in the Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley regions, of which 1,750 belonged to the Hamas terror organization.

credit: דובר צה"ל

