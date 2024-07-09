French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, who also serves as Secretary General of French President Emmanuel Macron's 'Renaissance' party, addressed the political negotiations after the failure of the far-right in the country's parliamentary elections over the weekend.

Although no party won a majority in the second round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, in which all 577 seats of the National Assembly were in play. According to Le Monde, the left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) alliance won 182 seats while the centrist Ensemble, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, won 168.

Séjourné clarified the Renaissance party's red lines after Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the NPF, declared victory in the elections, stating that while Macron would be willing to sit with several parties from the NPF, he would not sit with Melenchon's far-left France Unbowed party. Melenchon has faced accusations of antisemitism.

"We still need to refine our red lines," Séjourné said. "But there are red lines that are already known - support for Europe and Ukraine, without compromises on secularism and the fight against racism and antisemitism."

He also said that his party will demand the "acceleration of the fight against climate change, security and maintaining the policy of promoting France's attractiveness for business."

"These red lines necessarily exclude the possibility of Jean-Luc Mélenchon and France Unbowed joining our coalition," he said.