עידן עמדי בשיקום מתוך האינסטגרם של עידן עמדי

Israeli singer-songwriter and Fauda star Idan Amedi, who was seriously wounded in battle in Gaza, shared footage on Tuesday from rehabilitation.

He shared: "Nothing is for granted in this life. We all learned this firsthand in the past year. This land, the people on it, the feeling of security, sunrise, sunset, the excitement of a mother for her son walking a few meters at the age of 35.

"Nothing is for granted. Everything is worth the entire world," Amedi added and said that "half a year has passed and watch the few videos from the hospital once every few days to remind myself that it's all a miracle.

"To return to playing music, to watch soccer with friends, to take my daughter to swimming lessons, to laugh, to cry, to long for those who are no longer here. Nothing is for granted in this life. Even if I sometimes forget," Amedi concluded.