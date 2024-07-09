Rabbi Yehuda Deri, Chief Rabbi of Be'er Sheva, member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, and brother of Shas Chairman Ariye Deri, passed away on Tuesday at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

In the past few hours, the 66-year-old rabbi's condition severely declined. For over a week, Rabbi Deri was hospitalized in serious condition, due to an infection in his leg.

Two days ago, during treatment that was considered successful, doctors managed to disconnect the rabbi from the ECMO machine to which he was connected at the beginning of his hospitalization. Later, his condition deteriorated.

Rabbi Deri wrote dozens of books on Jewish law and theology including Imrei Yehuda, Mishnat Ezer, Chagim Uzmanim, V'zot Hatorah, and Netivei Horaah.