An IDF medic from the 'Multidimensional' or 'Ghost' Unit of the 99th Division was seriously wounded in battle in northern Gaza earlier today, the IDF announced Monday evening.

The medic was evacuated to a hospital in Israel for treatment and his family has been informed of his condition.

Earlier, the IDF stated that forces 7th Brigade operating in the Shejaiya area of Gaza destroyed a Hamas military facility and command center located in schools and a healthcare clinic which were repurposed for terror purposes.

In this facility, Hamas terrorists from the Shejaiya Brigade fortified themselves, hid, and conducted terror activities.

During searches of the facility, soldiers from the IDF's Rotem Battalion located and destroyed a weapons manufacturing site, along with dozens of weapons, including mortars, machine guns, and grenades.

During the operation, IDF soldiers also located intelligence documents belonging to the Hamas terror group, which were hidden alongside equipment and UNRWA uniforms.