Natan Peretz, an Israeli father imprisoned in Moldova, was just transferred to a new prison with harsher conditions and a significantly greater danger to his life. The family was informed of the prison change and after hearing about the prison conditions are terrified for his life.

The previous prison where he was held for 6 months was rampant with infighting. Security was lax and unofficial prison leaders made Jewish-looking Natan into their target. In a chilling recording , Natan released to the public, his voice breaks when describing the character of the inmates, “They have tried to kill me 3 times already.”

As a listener remarked, those seconds when he broke down gave us a glimpse into the raw terror that he’s been living with constantly.

Chava Peretz, wife of Natan declared, “If his last conditions were inhumane and dangerous, his new prison is significantly worse. We haven’t found out a complete picture of his new facility, but this much is clear: we have every reason to be afraid for his life.”

Facing almost certain death in prison, the family begged the public to help efforts to release Natan. A crowdfunding page currently live is Natan’s only hope of reuniting with his family. The court has given 1 week for the family to pay a fine in full, and the family still requires $120,000 to pay the fine, $65,000 in legal fees, and $15,000 in transportation fees before Natan can return home.



