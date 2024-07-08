Opposition leader Yair Lpid has stated that his party will add their votes to those of the coalition if Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees to a prisoner exchange deal.

He also stated that the 'safety net' applies even if the vote would otherwise lead to the collapse of the coalition.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have both spoken out against the agreement, with Smotrich declaring it a surrender to Hamas that would lead to thousands of Israelis murdered.

Itamar Ben-Gvir has repeatedly tweeted that a deal made without his consent would lead to his party withdrawing from the government and collapsing the coalition.