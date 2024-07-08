Danny Elgarat, whose brother, Itzik, is in Hamas captivity, clashed with the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman during a discussion in the Knesset and was forcibly removed from the room by Knesset guardsmen.

Elgarat was infuriated by statements made by Boaz Miran, the brother of the hostage Omri Miran, who said that the proposed deal with Hamas is "an irresponsible deal which can not be accepted. I see that the Prime Minister intends to accept the deal and it bothers me."

Elgarat cut into Miran's words and shouted at Rothman: "You brought support from home."

Rothman ordered for Elgarat to be removed from the room as the latter continued to shout: "The Tikva Forum which you fund. No one will remove me. I will not leave."

Rothman stopped the session and told the guards that it would not continue until Elgarat was removed from the room. Elgarat held onto his chair and was forcibly removed by the guards.

Boaz Miran spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News after the incident and recounted: "Although I received permission to speak, Dani Elgarat brutally cut me off and did not let me speak and that is what has been going on for the past several months."

העימות בין אח החטוף לח"כ שמחה רוטמן ערוץ הכנסת

Yesh Atid commented on the incident: "The government abandoned the families on the morning of October 7th. The coalition abandons them in the Knesset again and again. The pictures are heartbreaking. This is the spirit of our government. Shame."